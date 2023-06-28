Bitcoin Diamond Achieves Market Cap of $12.67 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $12.67 million and approximately $55,535.33 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00140232 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00047866 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030754 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00012244 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003322 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.