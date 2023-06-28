BitDAO (BIT) Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges

BitDAO (BIT) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One BitDAO token can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. BitDAO has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and $27.67 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s genesis date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world’s largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

