BKF Capital Group (BKFG) versus Its Peers Head to Head Survey

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Get Rating) is one of 83 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BKF Capital Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.7% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BKF Capital Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BKF Capital Group $3.04 million $2.24 million 5.43 BKF Capital Group Competitors $2.50 billion $246.13 million 31.58

Analyst Ratings

BKF Capital Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group. BKF Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BKF Capital Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BKF Capital Group Competitors 622 3107 3585 122 2.43

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 25.14%. Given BKF Capital Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BKF Capital Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares BKF Capital Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKF Capital Group 47.77% 30.32% 24.19% BKF Capital Group Competitors 14.77% 17.59% 8.74%

Volatility and Risk

BKF Capital Group has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKF Capital Group’s peers have a beta of 1.18, suggesting that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BKF Capital Group peers beat BKF Capital Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

BKF Capital Group Company Profile

BKF Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in publicly and privately owned businesses in the United States. The company also provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions advisory, and capital raising services to lower and middle-market companies. It also manufactures and markets data storage system products and power solutions under the Qualstar brand name. BKF Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

