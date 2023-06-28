BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.14 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 111.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

BlackBerry Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE BB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.01. 6,642,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,549,413. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.57.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $130,737.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in BlackBerry by 11.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BlackBerry by 17.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in BlackBerry by 62.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in BlackBerry by 1.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 484,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 470.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BB. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

