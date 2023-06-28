BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 50,000 Shares

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,114,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,267,015.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 193,520 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,040,199.20.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 206,504 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $3,256,568.08.

On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,369 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $228,610.79.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,513 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $383,383.32.

On Monday, June 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,792 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $75,713.60.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,617 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $56,895.41.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 50,215 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $787,371.20.

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,414 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $285,969.42.

On Thursday, June 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 25,048 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $386,240.16.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 241,969 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $3,721,483.22.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance

NYSE ECAT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,996. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 80,127 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 21,934 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

