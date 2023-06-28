Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.25

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $515.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.19.

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $219.07 million during the quarter. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.35%.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

