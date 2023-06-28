Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.75

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 19127366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.11 ($0.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of £19.03 million, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 11.70.

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, titanium, platinum, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals.

