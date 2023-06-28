B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Announces Dividend of GBX 9.60

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

B&M European Value Retail Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BME stock traded up GBX 9.60 ($0.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 591 ($7.51). 974,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,276. The firm has a market cap of £5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,661.14 and a beta of 1.06. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 289 ($3.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 591.40 ($7.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.19, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 508.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 477.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded B&M European Value Retail to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 460 ($5.85) to GBX 550 ($6.99) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.18) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.87) to GBX 545 ($6.93) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 350 ($4.45) to GBX 380 ($4.83) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 525 ($6.68) to GBX 640 ($8.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 513.57 ($6.53).

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

