BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Update

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 688.5% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BOC Hong Kong Stock Performance

Shares of BHKLY stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $61.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,372. BOC Hong Kong has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $79.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.27.

BOC Hong Kong Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.2985 per share. This is a positive change from BOC Hong Kong’s previous dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

