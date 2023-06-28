Brokerages Set Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT at C$39.55

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.55.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LB. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LB stock opened at C$33.06 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$28.23 and a 1 year high of C$42.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.02. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of C$257.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.7701493 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 40.52%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

