Brokerages Set ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) PT at $8.96

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.96.

Several research firms have commented on PBSFY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PBSFY opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Cuts Dividend

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.0088 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

