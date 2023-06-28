Brokerages Set QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target at $123.83

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.83.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,410,000 after buying an additional 160,782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,684,000 after purchasing an additional 259,059 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,282,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,434,000 after purchasing an additional 353,562 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,798,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,717,000 after buying an additional 290,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,156,000 after buying an additional 32,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of QDEL opened at $81.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.18 and a 200-day moving average of $87.16. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 0.29. QuidelOrtho has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $108.35.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.00 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 3.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

