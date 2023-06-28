Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Short Interest Update

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 5,200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Buzzi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZZUY remained flat at $12.45 during trading on Wednesday. Buzzi has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $13.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37.

Buzzi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.1594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Buzzi’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.78%.

About Buzzi

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Buzzi Unicem S.p.A.

