byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Short Interest Down 96.6% in June

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On byNordic Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,000. 58.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

byNordic Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of byNordic Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.59. 221,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,254. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. byNordic Acquisition has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.63.

About byNordic Acquisition

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

