C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Purchased by Hedges Asset Management LLC

Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,342 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,757,000 after acquiring an additional 680,700 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $13,763,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,410,000 after acquiring an additional 461,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $4,679,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

In other news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $5,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,001,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $5,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,001,974.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $80,372.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,102,544.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,578,372. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Stock Up 6.7 %

AI stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,095,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,134,621. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.76.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.32 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 100.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

