Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CLMT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.50 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Calumet Specialty Products Partners
In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, EVP Scott Obermeier acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $81,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 192,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,257.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance
Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 2.03. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.
