CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Shares Down 7.1%

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 264,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 569% from the average daily volume of 39,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

CanAsia Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00.

CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that CanAsia Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CanAsia Energy Company Profile

Canasia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

