Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.10

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.10 and traded as low as C$1.88. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at C$1.93, with a volume of 176,805 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFX has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.95 to C$1.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$131.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.82, a P/E/G ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.09.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products ( TSE:CFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.19). Canfor Pulp Products had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of C$243.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

