Capital Limited (LON:CAPD) Insider Peter Stokes Purchases 50,000 Shares

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) insider Peter Stokes acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £49,500 ($62,937.06).

Capital Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CAPD stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 97 ($1.23). The stock had a trading volume of 155,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,246. Capital Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 77 ($0.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 118 ($1.50). The firm has a market cap of £187.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1,237.50, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 99.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAPD shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Capital from GBX 166 ($2.11) to GBX 170 ($2.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital from GBX 145 ($1.84) to GBX 150 ($1.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Capital Company Profile

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

