Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Invests $2.26 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 73,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,143 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

