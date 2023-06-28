CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Plans $0.18 Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
CareCloud Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of CareCloud stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $22.46. 1,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,654. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.65.
CareCloud Company Profile
