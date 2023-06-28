CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) to Issue $0.18 Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

CareCloud Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLDO traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $22.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.67.

Get CareCloud alerts:

About CareCloud

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.