CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) to Issue $0.18 Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
CareCloud Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CCLDO traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $22.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.67.
About CareCloud
