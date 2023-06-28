CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Plans Dividend of $0.23

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

CareCloud Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCLDP traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98.

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

