CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Plans Dividend of $0.23

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
CareCloud Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ CCLDP traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98.
CareCloud Company Profile
