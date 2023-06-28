CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

CareTrust REIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. CareTrust REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 107.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CareTrust REIT to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.0%.

CTRE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $22.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,972,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,908,000 after purchasing an additional 77,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,671,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,460,000 after acquiring an additional 162,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,151,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,145,000 after acquiring an additional 162,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,135,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,812,000 after acquiring an additional 143,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,424,000 after purchasing an additional 162,612 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTRE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

