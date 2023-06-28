Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.08 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on CCL. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.30.
Carnival Co. & Price Performance
NYSE:CCL opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.21. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,504,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,642,000 after buying an additional 469,764 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,658,000 after buying an additional 2,423,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,279,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,797,000 after buying an additional 736,456 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,354,000 after buying an additional 43,372 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Carnival Co. & from StockNews.com
- No Leap of Faith, Solid Growth Can Drive JFrog Shares Even Higher
- Two Bullish Announcements Create a Stir in Lucid Group Stock
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Five stocks we like better than Carnival Co. &
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.