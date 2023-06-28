Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.08 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCL. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.30.

NYSE:CCL opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.21. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,504,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,642,000 after buying an additional 469,764 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,658,000 after buying an additional 2,423,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,279,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,797,000 after buying an additional 736,456 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,354,000 after buying an additional 43,372 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

