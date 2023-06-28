Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.77 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.08 EPS.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 9.9 %

CUK stock opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 39.43%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,050 ($13.35) to GBX 850 ($10.81) in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 403.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.52% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

