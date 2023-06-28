Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 907,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 1,868,816 shares.The stock last traded at $14.78 and had previously closed at $14.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,050 ($13.35) to GBX 850 ($10.81) in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.43% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $26,181,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,115,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,402,000 after acquiring an additional 717,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after acquiring an additional 693,234 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,886,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after buying an additional 513,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after buying an additional 484,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.52% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.