Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Up 1,752.5% in June

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, a growth of 1,752.5% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrefour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Carrefour Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CRRFY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.74. 301,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,383. Carrefour has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77.

Carrefour Announces Dividend

About Carrefour

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 2.29%.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, childcare, and seasonal products.

