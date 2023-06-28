Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stake Cut by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,363 shares during the quarter. Catalent accounts for 2.9% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of Catalent worth $23,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalent Stock Performance

NYSE CTLT opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.64, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $115.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.17.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.73.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Further Reading

