CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) is HM Payson & Co.’s 9th Largest Position

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 440,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,202 shares during the quarter. CDW accounts for 2.1% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in CDW were worth $85,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CDW by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in CDW by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CDW by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in CDW by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CDW shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

CDW stock opened at $177.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.33. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. Research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

