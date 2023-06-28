CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Trading 0.2% Higher

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.56. 38,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 128,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Trading Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30.

Institutional Trading of CF Acquisition Corp. VII

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter worth $246,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VII

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

