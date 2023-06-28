China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Short Interest Update

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 4,900.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 844,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Dongsheng International Stock Performance

Shares of CDSG remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 715,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,470. China Dongsheng International has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.

Get China Dongsheng International alerts:

China Dongsheng International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

China Dongsheng International, Inc intends to acquire public and private companies that are engaged in the technology, natural resource, and various other sectors. China Dongsheng International, Inc was founded in 2002 and based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for China Dongsheng International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Dongsheng International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.