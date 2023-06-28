China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Short Interest Update

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 4,900.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 844,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
China Dongsheng International Stock Performance
Shares of CDSG remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 715,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,470. China Dongsheng International has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.
China Dongsheng International Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on China Dongsheng International from StockNews.com
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- Five stocks we like better than China Dongsheng International
Receive News & Ratings for China Dongsheng International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Dongsheng International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.