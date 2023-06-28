China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSE:CGA opened at $2.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83. China Green Agriculture has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.76.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 12.95%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).

