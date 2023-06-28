Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRUS. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.74. The stock had a trading volume of 548,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,768. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.58. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $111.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $372.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $1,125,118.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,746.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Further Reading

