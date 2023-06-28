Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.04

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.04 and traded as low as $18.98. Civeo shares last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 43,682 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVEO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Civeo from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Civeo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Civeo alerts:

Civeo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civeo

Civeo ( NYSE:CVEO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $167.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.04 million. Equities research analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at $9,297,000. Solas Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at $2,552,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 174,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 603,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 69,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo

(Free Report)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.