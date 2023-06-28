Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2023

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVBGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

CIVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Civista Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Civista Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $43.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.13%.

Insider Activity at Civista Bancshares

In other news, Director Gerald B. Wurm bought 3,500 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $51,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,836.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Civista Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 172.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 74.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 244.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

(Get Rating

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.