Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

CIVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Civista Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $43.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.13%.

In other news, Director Gerald B. Wurm bought 3,500 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $51,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,836.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 172.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 74.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 244.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

