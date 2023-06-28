Clarus Group Inc. Acquires 1,500 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 48,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $6,806,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

PHYS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.76. 318,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,256. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

