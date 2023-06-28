Clarus Group Inc. Makes New $303,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 388.9% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,270.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.63. The stock had a trading volume of 339,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,829. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.