Clarus Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equifax Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

NYSE:EFX traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.10. The stock had a trading volume of 63,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,921. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $234.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

