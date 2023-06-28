Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Shares Down 2.4%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 39,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 18,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Code Chain New Continent Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Code Chain New Continent

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Code Chain New Continent stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) by 468.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,832 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 21.42% of Code Chain New Continent worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Code Chain New Continent Company Profile

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on research, development, and application of Internet of Things (IoT) and electronic token digital door signs. It creates digital door signs which is the digitalization of a physical store by means of animation and other technical services; and offers electronic tokens, that are used for purchasing virtual real estate properties.

