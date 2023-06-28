Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

JVA opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.20. Coffee has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Coffee during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coffee in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coffee by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coffee by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

