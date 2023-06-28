Colombier Acquisition (NYSE:CLBR) Trading Up 0%

Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 20,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 368,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Colombier Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colombier Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Colombier Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $152,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Colombier Acquisition during the first quarter worth $222,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Colombier Acquisition by 8.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

About Colombier Acquisition

Colombier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effectuate a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

