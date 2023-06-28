Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.45

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and traded as high as $9.73. Colony Bankcorp shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 26,565 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $167.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Institutional Trading of Colony Bankcorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 27.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

See Also

