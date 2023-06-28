Comparing Bright Green (BGXX) and Its Peers

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Bright Green to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of Bright Green shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 56.4% of Bright Green shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bright Green and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Green Competitors 197 529 805 48 2.45

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 499.07%. Given Bright Green’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bright Green has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Bright Green and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Green N/A -$27.66 million -5.21 Bright Green Competitors $283.20 million -$146.95 million -1.27

Bright Green’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bright Green. Bright Green is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Green and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Green N/A -278.60% -158.02% Bright Green Competitors 11.87% -72.87% 24.20%

Summary

Bright Green rivals beat Bright Green on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Bright Green Company Profile

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

