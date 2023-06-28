Comparing Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) & Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE)

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) and Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.8% of Estée Lauder Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Estée Lauder Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Estée Lauder Companies and Kenvue’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Estée Lauder Companies 6.88% 23.99% 6.51% Kenvue N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Estée Lauder Companies 1 6 18 1 2.73 Kenvue 0 6 3 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Estée Lauder Companies and Kenvue, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus target price of $263.29, indicating a potential upside of 34.01%. Kenvue has a consensus target price of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.46%. Given Estée Lauder Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Estée Lauder Companies is more favorable than Kenvue.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Estée Lauder Companies and Kenvue’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Estée Lauder Companies $17.74 billion 3.96 $2.39 billion $3.01 65.27 Kenvue $15.21 billion 3.26 N/A N/A N/A

Estée Lauder Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Kenvue.

Summary

Estée Lauder Companies beats Kenvue on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. The company also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, as well as lotions, powders, creams, candles, and soaps; and hair care products that include shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary products and services. It offers its products under the Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin, Smashbox, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, Kilian Paris, Too Faced, Dr. Jart+, DECIEM, and The Ordinary brands. The company sells its products through department stores, specialty-multi retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and salons and spas; freestanding stores; its own and authorized retailer websites; third-party online malls; stores in airports; and duty-free shops. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Kenvue

(Get Rating)

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair care, and sun and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, and wound care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey. Kenvue Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.