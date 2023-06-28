CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW) Short Interest Update

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 83.7% from the May 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Transactions at CompoSecure

In other CompoSecure news, CFO Timothy Walter Fitzsimmons sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $744,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 413,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CompoSecure stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

CompoSecure Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of CMPOW stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,416. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. CompoSecure has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.