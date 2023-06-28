Conflux Market Capitalization Hits $605.80 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $605.80 million and approximately $109.72 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000675 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,152.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00277304 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.23 or 0.00756923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013204 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.17 or 0.00547777 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00058730 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003305 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,978,536,970 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,978,283,943.737801 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.2235577 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $63,496,039.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

