ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.32.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,581,996,000 after acquiring an additional 374,994 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,731,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,437,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,607 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,036,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,548,899,000 after acquiring an additional 54,807 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP opened at $100.79 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.82 and its 200-day moving average is $107.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.