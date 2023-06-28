Contrasting Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) and aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) and Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Achilles Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma N/A -52.42% -42.51% Achilles Therapeutics N/A -34.95% -31.25%

Risk and Volatility

aTyr Pharma has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Achilles Therapeutics has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 Achilles Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for aTyr Pharma and Achilles Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 822.33%. Achilles Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 919.16%. Given Achilles Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Achilles Therapeutics is more favorable than aTyr Pharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.9% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Achilles Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma $10.39 million 10.76 -$45.34 million ($1.45) -1.42 Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.18 million ($1.81) -0.54

aTyr Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Achilles Therapeutics. aTyr Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Achilles Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

aTyr Pharma beats Achilles Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD. The company is also developing ATYR2810, a fully humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreement with Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of efzofitimod for ILDs in Japan. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. The company was formerly known as Achilles TX Limited and changed its name to Achilles Therapeutics Plc in February 2021. Achilles Therapeutics Plc was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

