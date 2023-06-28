Contrasting Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) and Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and Axcella Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Axcella Health 0 2 2 0 2.50

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 616.75%. Axcella Health has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 2,011.83%. Given Axcella Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcella Health has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and Axcella Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals -649.19% -142.64% -73.59% Axcella Health N/A -3,888.62% -229.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and Axcella Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals $13.48 million 2.45 -$96.78 million ($2.22) -0.34 Axcella Health N/A N/A -$81.19 million ($1.12) -0.22

Axcella Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axcella Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.1% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Axcella Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Axcella Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Axcella Health beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection. The company's product candidate also include Lambda, which targets type III interferon receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trials; Lonafarnib for the treatment of progeria and progeroid laminopathies; and Avexitide for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat post-bariatric hypoglycemia. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases using endogenous metabolic modulators. Its product pipeline includes AXA1125 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for long COVID therapy for patients, as well as Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence. The company was formerly known as Newco LS16, Inc. and changed its name to Axcella Health Inc. in June 2016. Axcella Health Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

